CLAYTOR SUE ANN (SHELLHAMMER)
Age 62, passed on Friday, October 18, 2019. The daughter of James and Lillian Shellhammer of Monroeville, PA. Loving mother of James and Robert; grandmother of Levi, Grayson and soon to be Ruby Sue. She will live on through her many siblings, nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike. A prayer service will be conducted at 5:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019