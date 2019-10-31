Home

More Obituaries for SUE CLAYTOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUE ANN (SHELLHAMMER) CLAYTOR

SUE ANN (SHELLHAMMER) CLAYTOR Obituary
CLAYTOR SUE ANN (SHELLHAMMER)

Age 62, passed on Friday, October 18, 2019. The daughter of James and Lillian Shellhammer of Monroeville, PA. Loving mother of James and Robert; grandmother of Levi, Grayson and soon to be Ruby Sue. She will live on through her many siblings, nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike. A prayer service will be conducted at 5:00 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
