O'BRIEN SUE ANN (GOBBEL)

Age 79, of North Versailles, passed away peacefully at Concordia of Ridgewood Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Dennis M. O'Brien. She was born in McKeesport on March 5, 1939 along with her identical twin sister, Sandra Dee Danielson. They were known in McKeesport as "The Gobbel Twins". They both graduated from McKeesport High School and were inseparable. It was common for people to mistake one for the other, which they both enjoyed. Sue Ann took great joy in caring for her husband and three children. She was competitive, athletic and stayed active throughout her life. She became a very good golfer in her 50's and played as often as she could while battling Alzheimer's. She was also preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorthy (Brookhouser) Gobbel; and a brother, Calvin Gobbel. She is survived by her children, Patrick D. O'Brien of Delaware, OH, Timothy S. (Patti A.) O'Brien of Peachtree City, GA and Kelly S. O'Brien of North Versailles; her grandchildren, Shawn P. (Rebekah), Michael P. (Tia), Casey J., Shane P. and Elizabeth A. O'Brien; a great-granddaughter, Caylen Rose O'Brien; her sister, Sandra (Duane) Danielson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at the FORGIE SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . For online condolences, please visit:

snyderfuneralservices.com.