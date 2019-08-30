Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland
311 Cumberland Rd.
Pgh, PA
View Map
Resources
SUE CARR Obituary
CARR SUE

Suddenly, at home on Thursday, August 29, 2019, Sue Carr, age 66, of McCandless Twp.  Beloved wife for 12 years. of Bill Medovitch; step-mother of Lori (Michael) Hayden of MA, Kevin Medovitch of Glenshaw, and the late Jeffrey Medovitch; grandmother of Juliet and Elsa. Friends received Monday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh, PA 15237. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland, 311 Cumberland Rd., Pgh, PA 15237 where in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made. Sue's wit and kindness will be missed by all.  She was truly a blessing.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
