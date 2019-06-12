|
VOGEL SUE EVA
Age 87 of Lebanon, TN, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away June 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph F. Vogel; and her daughter, Cynthia Jo Vogel Sonnenschein. She is survived by her sons, Craig (James Majors) Vogel and Clinton Vogel; brother, Gregory Schindler; nieces, Lexi (Jerry) Chaney and Jo Ann Maple-Estes; very dear friends, Ray and Penny Kaercher and Nancy Thomas; beloved daughter-in-law, Lois Vogel; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. No services planned at this time. PHILLIPS-ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, (615) 262-3312.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019