SUE EVA VOGEL

SUE EVA VOGEL Obituary
VOGEL SUE EVA

Age 87 of Lebanon, TN, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away June 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph F. Vogel; and her daughter, Cynthia Jo Vogel Sonnenschein. She is survived by her sons, Craig (James Majors) Vogel and Clinton Vogel; brother, Gregory Schindler; nieces, Lexi (Jerry) Chaney and Jo Ann Maple-Estes; very dear friends, Ray and Penny Kaercher and Nancy Thomas; beloved daughter-in-law, Lois Vogel; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. No services planned at this time. PHILLIPS-ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, (615) 262-3312.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
