|
|
SMITH SUE (BEAL)
Age 90, longtime resident of Mt. Lebanon Twp., passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Asa W. Smith. Loving mother to Laura Smith, Claire (Joseph) Progar, Melissa (Richard) Smith-Beckner. Cherished grandmother of five grandchildren. Dear great-grandmother of two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Clara Beal, brothers Frank and Robert Beal and her darling grandson Charles Progar. There will be no visitation. A Celebration of her life will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Mt Lebanon Cemetery Chapel, 509 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon 15228. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made my.smiletrain.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at
www.pittsburghcremation.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019