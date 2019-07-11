HAN DR. SUM KYUNG

December 28, 1930 - July 8, 2019. Sum Kyung Han, M.D., 88, passed away peacefully at his home on July 8, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was a devoted family man and is survived by Mary, his wife of 60 years, daughters Jean (Jim) Oertel of Port Orange, FL and Susan (William) Paul of Shaker Heights, OH, and son, Terry Han of Pittsburgh, PA who cared for him during his last years. He was a proud Grandfather to Nicholas and Christopher Paul and derived great joy in spending time with them. Sum Kyung will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, supportive father, knowledgeable teacher and gentle physician. After early careers as a Mechanical Engineer in the South Korean Merchant Marine and a High School Math and Physics teacher, he decided to pursue his medical degree. He attended Catholic Medical College in Seoul and completed his residency in the United States at Hamot Medical Center in Erie, PA and The Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. He worked as a civilian physician for the U.S. Air Force and Army. He settled in the Pittsburgh area as a family practice physician and served patients for over 25 years. Sum Kyung is a founding member of the Christian Korean Central Church of Pittsburgh. He was an avid reader, a student of foreign languages and enjoyed traveling around the world with friends and family. Visitation will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Korean Central Church of Pittsburgh, 821 S. Aiken Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232 where a memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. The burial will follow immediately after the services at Jefferson Memorial Park, 401 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Online condolences at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.