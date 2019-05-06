Home

SUNDAE FARACI

SUNDAE FARACI Obituary
FARACI SUNDAE

Age 66, of South Fayette Twp., on May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Debra (Montgomery) Faraci; loving father of Dominic (Megan) Faraci, Ryan (Brittany) Faraci and Nicholas (Kayla) Faraci; devoted grandfather of Guy and Dante Faraci; brother of Anthony (Carol) Faraci, Evette (late John) Jaros and the late Marie (Salvatore) Panepinto and Sylvia "Lee" (Tom) Banaszak; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Faraci was a veteran of the USAF and currently employed for the U.S. Postal Service. Friends received Thursday, 2-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 1 p.m. at St Barbara Parish. Family suggest memorial contributions to the South Fayette H.S. Football Program. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019
