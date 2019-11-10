|
TELANG SUNIL W.
Sunil Wohlsein Telang, age 65 of Pittsburgh, PA died peacefully at the Trustbridge Hospice in Jupiter, FL on October 21, 2019. Sunil, known to many as Sonny, was born in Detroit, MI to Katherine and Yeshwant Telang. Sunil was the second of five Telang children who grew up in Grosse Ile, MI and graduated from Grosse Ile High School. For his undergraduate studies Sunil attended Western Michigan University followed by graduate school at Michigan State University. Later he continued his studies at the Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania. Sunil served as a stockbroker/financial analyst for over 30 years, enjoying the opportunity to establish decades long relationships and assist clients with their financial goals. Sunil shared his endearing smile and hearty laugh with everyone he encountered. At gatherings, he amused friends and family with his wit, and entertained them with wide ranging stories. Sonny enjoyed playing golf and was a member of The Club at Nevillewood. He was a passionate fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Michigan State football team and Pittsburgh Penguins, attending games with his son, Benjamin. Sunil is survived by his son, Benjamin Telang; former wife and friend of 37 years, Sarah Telang; his siblings, Anil Telang, Frank Telang, Camelia Sutorius (Scott), and Ceci Manuszak (Michael); along with twelve nieces and nephews; and many cousins in the United States and India. A Funeral Mass will be held for Sunil on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh. For those wishing to make a contribution in Sunil's memory, please consider the following: St. Bernard Church (Pittsburgh); the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh; Loggerhead Marinelife Center (Juno, FL); or the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019