Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SCHOENBERGER SUSAN A. (CIESIELSKI)

Age 74, of Bethel Park, passed away on August 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Robert B. Schoenberger; loving mother of Deborah Schoenberger and Lisa Wilfong; cherished grandmother of Ryan Schoenberger and Kasey Wilfong; great-grandmother of Lily Schoenberger; sister of Mary Ann Mulholland and the late Ann Styperk, Chester Ciesielski and Albert Godwin. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
