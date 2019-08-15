|
SCHOENBERGER SUSAN A. (CIESIELSKI)
Age 74, of Bethel Park, passed away on August 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Robert B. Schoenberger; loving mother of Deborah Schoenberger and Lisa Wilfong; cherished grandmother of Ryan Schoenberger and Kasey Wilfong; great-grandmother of Lily Schoenberger; sister of Mary Ann Mulholland and the late Ann Styperk, Chester Ciesielski and Albert Godwin. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019