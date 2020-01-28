|
OSWALD SUSAN ANNE (COPE-LUBAWY)
Age 68, of Espyville, formerly of Mt. Washington, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Sue was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She has a career with US Steel spanning over 30 years that enabled her to travel the world. Sue was proud to have earned a BA in Business and a Masters in Education. Sue was an advocate of literacy and while living in Pittsburgh, spent many volunteer hours teaching adults to read while helping them earn their GED. Sue took an early retirement, moving to Espyville where she owned and managed a mini horse farm. Although her death was unexpected, she lived her life to the fullest. She had a great love of the outdoors, and spent many hours enjoying watching her grandchildren play, gardening, and working with her therapy mini horse, Flash. A lifelong Christian, Sue had a spiritual nature, kind heart, and the ability to see good in all. Sue was a loved by her immediate family, many nieces, nephews, as well as a multitude of lifelong friends. She will be greatly missed by all. Sue's family would like to thank the staff of the Shadyside Hospital S-ICU for their skilled care and unwavering devotion during her last days. She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Dorothy Cope; brothers, Frank Cope, Jr. and William Cope; spouses, Harry Lubawy and John Oswald; and stepdaughter, Darlene Behers. Sue is survived by her daughters, Susan (Michael) Kline and Christine Pfefferman; and stepdaughter, Dawn Lubawy; and stepson, John (Amy) Oswald III; sisters, Florence Mastracci, Edith (Don) Berg and Mary Cope (Dan) Zeremenko; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Wednesday 6-8 p.m., Thursday 2-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC. (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church Friday 10 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com
