BORDEN SUSAN ANTOINETTE "TONI"
Age 70, of Southport and formerly of Pittsburg, PA, passed away on August 30, 2019. Toni was born July 2, 1949 to the late George "Skib" Borden and Adelaide Coyle Borden. Toni was a great homemaker, she enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling, and offshore fishing. Survivors include her son, Charles Gladden and wife, Shannon; four daughters, Dianna Miano, Ronnie Miano, Bridget Johnson, and Renay White; two sisters, Sally Bauer and Kay Myers; a brother, Jeff Borden; and nine grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at St. John's Catholic Church in Butler, PA at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019. PEACOCK - NEWNAM & WHITE FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, Southport, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019