RANKER SUSAN B.
Age 71, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born January 14, 1948, daughter of the late William Charles and Margaret Mary Blaney. Beloved wife of Kenneth R. Ranker, whom she married on November 9, 1968; loving mother of Brian (Michelle), Beth Ann (Dean) Marraccini, and Dennis (Molly) Ranker; dear grandmother of Margaret, Quinnlan, Meara, and Elliott Ranker; sister of Mary Kathleen Blaney, William D. (Late Christine) Blaney, and John C. (Kathleen) Blaney; aunt of Leanne Welch, Sue, Glen, Anne, and Neil Blaney, and Cara Moore. Susan will be lovingly remembered for the love she had for her children, and grandchildren, her kindness and compassion towards others, and her sense of humor. Family and friends are welcome Thursday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Pinewood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's Name to or The .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019