Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN RANKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN B. RANKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN B. RANKER Obituary
RANKER SUSAN B.

Age 71, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born January 14, 1948, daughter of the late William Charles and Margaret Mary Blaney. Beloved wife of Kenneth R. Ranker, whom she married on November 9, 1968; loving mother of Brian (Michelle), Beth Ann (Dean) Marraccini, and Dennis (Molly) Ranker; dear grandmother of Margaret, Quinnlan, Meara, and Elliott Ranker; sister of Mary Kathleen Blaney, William D. (Late Christine) Blaney, and John C. (Kathleen) Blaney; aunt of Leanne Welch, Sue, Glen, Anne, and Neil Blaney, and Cara Moore. Susan will be lovingly remembered for the love she had for her children, and grandchildren, her kindness and compassion towards others, and her sense of humor. Family and friends are welcome Thursday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Pinewood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's Name to or The .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Download Now