Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN CLEARY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN CAMILLE CLEARY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SUSAN CAMILLE CLEARY Obituary
CLEARY SUSAN CAMILLE

Age 56, of Beechview, passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lorraine (Gorczyca) Cleary; sister of Lauren Gorman (Michael) and Darryn Cleary (Michelle); also survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family. Service and interment will be private by family. Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's name to the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation at pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org or mailed to One Chatham Center, Suite 300, Pgh., PA, 15219. Funeral Services entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now