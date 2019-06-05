|
CLEARY SUSAN CAMILLE
Age 56, of Beechview, passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lorraine (Gorczyca) Cleary; sister of Lauren Gorman (Michael) and Darryn Cleary (Michelle); also survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family. Service and interment will be private by family. Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's name to the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation at pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org or mailed to One Chatham Center, Suite 300, Pgh., PA, 15219. Funeral Services entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019