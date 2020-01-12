|
|
ANDERSON SUSAN COOPER
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Susan Cooper Anderson, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She left us on December 19, 2019 while sleeping peacefully at Good Samaritan in Pittsburgh. She was 85 years old. Susan was the beloved mother of David (Cheryl), William (Kate) and Timothy (Connie); and proud grandmother of Sydney, Kyle, Nicholas, and Aidan. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Herbert; sister, Elizabeth (Betsy) Beile; and brother, Frederick (Fritz) Cooper; and survived by sister-in-law, Nancy Kelly. Born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania on March 3, 1934, Susan accomplished much in her long life. In 1956, Susan graduated from Smith College with degrees in Chemistry and Biology Cum Laude. She got her first job at the University of Pittsburgh Research Center and co-authored her first paper on cholesterol research. It is at this research center where she met her loving husband Herbert when he was a medical student. They married at her family's home in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania in 1958. She made a home for Herbert and her three sons as they moved around the country for Herb's career in medicine, finally making Sewickley, Pennsylvania their home in 1972. She loved "her valley." In 1982, Susan went back to school at La Roche College to refresh her science/research skills, focusing on Microbiology. In 1983, she started working as a researcher at the Eye and Ear Institute at the University of Pittsburgh. She retired in 1999 and lived her remaining years enjoying life and caring for family and friends. She was a very charitable person, giving of her time to help lead the Bell Acres Borough Fire Department rummage sale each year, deliver Meals on Wheels, lead and participate in many Sewickley Academy charitable events, and help with the costumes at Sewickley theatrical events. She loved sewing, gourmet cooking, flower arranging, bridge, tennis, duckpin bowling, the beach, and the Steelers. She was a woman of strong perseverance and hard work, and inspired many around her with her incredible energy. She also loved to try new things; for example, she took classes to learn about football, which were actually taught by the Pittsburgh Steelers players (this is how she fell in love with the team). She was all about family. This shown brightest by the unforgettable Thanksgivings, Easters, and other important occasions which she hosted. Everyone will remember Susan for that energy, her bright and engaging smile, and how much she cared for everyone around her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. The family would appreciate donations in her name be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed through ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020