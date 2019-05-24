MANCINELLI SUSAN CROTHERS

Of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away early on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born November 3, 1952, she grew up in Mount Lebanon, PA. She met her husband, John, of 35 years, in the Burgettstown Library where she was director. They later moved to the Akron area, where they raised their daughters, Lara and Maria. Susan worked as a student aide in the Cuyahoga Falls Public Schools for over 15 years. She was known for her ability to become friends with anyone, as well as for opening her home to everyone. She was an active member of her local church, Bethany United Church of Christ, and former president of the Kent Chapter of the American Field Service (AFS), welcoming and supporting dozens of exchange students in NEO. She loved her family farm in Taylorstown, PA, horses, traveling, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Lara and Maria; and son-in-law, Nicola; siblings, Mary Good, Charles Crothers, and Caroline Barone. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 4 p.m. at Bethany United Church of Christ in Cuyahoga Falls (1235 Broad Blvd.). In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to The Nature Conservancy in Ohio (nature.org/ohio) or to Bethany United Church of Christ.