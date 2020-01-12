Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
SUSAN E. GAILLARD

SUSAN E. GAILLARD Obituary
GAILLARD SUSAN E.

Age 63, of Butler Twp., formerly of the North Hills, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, January 10, 2020. Beloved wife for 20 years of John Olliff; loving stepmother of Josie Olliff and Samantha Garcia (Mike); cherished daughter of Roger and Laura Gaillard; devoted sister of Laura Wise (Gary) and Scott Gaillard (Ivana); also survived by many loving friends and relatives. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
