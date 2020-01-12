|
|
GAILLARD SUSAN E.
Age 63, of Butler Twp., formerly of the North Hills, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, January 10, 2020. Beloved wife for 20 years of John Olliff; loving stepmother of Josie Olliff and Samantha Garcia (Mike); cherished daughter of Roger and Laura Gaillard; devoted sister of Laura Wise (Gary) and Scott Gaillard (Ivana); also survived by many loving friends and relatives. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020