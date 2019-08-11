Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
SUSAN E. (HINES) GANNON


1955 - 2019
SUSAN E. (HINES) GANNON Obituary
GANNON SUSAN E. (HINES)

Age 64, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, August 9, 2019, devoted mother of Jennifer (Brian) Hankinson, Keith (Amanda) Firle, Eric (Leanne) Firle, Shawniece Hines and Shana Hines; eight grandchildren; beloved friend of Robert Muransky; sister of Cherie O'Leary, Joan Holeczy, Jackie Mingrino and the late Pete, Michael, Tony and Ruth Hines; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sue touched so many people's lives by living fearlessly in her truth with 30 years of drug and alcohol rehabilitation counseling. NO VIEWING OR SERVICE per Sue's  request. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL  HOME, INC., Crafton, 412-921-3661. www.schepnermcdermott.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
