LEA SUSAN E.
Age 60, of Mt. Washington, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Loving mother of Christian (C.J.) Smith; sister of Brenda Lea-Cunningham (Michael), Christopher Lea (Roberta), the late Maura Teitz and Tommy Lea; daughter of the late Donald G. Lea and Marjorie Kelly; dear friend of Jenny Kohnfelder and Diane Downer. As per her wishes, there will be no visitations. A memorial will be held on a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Mt. Washington, (412 381-2323).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019