Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
SUSAN E. PATTERSON

SUSAN E. PATTERSON Obituary
PATTERSON SUSAN E.

Age 66 of, Verona, passed away on May 28, 2019. Wife of Mark Patterson; mother of David Mowry; aunt of Lori Ann Murphy. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Aggie Goral. She was a diehard Steelers Fan and enjoyed listening to 50's and 60's music. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. & 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Memorial contributions may be made to a . www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
