Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN (SHAW) EDWARDS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EDWARDS SUSAN (SHAW)

EDWARDS SUSAN (SHAW) Age 92, of Masonic Village in Sewickley, and previously of Kilbuck Township for 50 years, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born May 4, 1927, Susan was the daughter of the late Elma and Charles Shaw. Susan was raised in Ridgewood, NJ. In 1948, Susan married the love of her life, Alan Hitchcock Edwards, who preceded her in death in 2013. They settled in Ben Avon and later moved to their home in Kilbuck Township. Susan attended the University of Pittsburgh and earned her Bachelor's Degree in 1971, and her Master of Social Work in 1973. Susan found her niche in a private practice working with families; helping others was her passion! Susan enjoyed skiing, traveling, reading, and socializing. Susan gave unabashedly to her church, The Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon. She taught classes, hosted events, traveled on a mission trip to Malawi, served on many committees, and was a friend to everyone. Her last years were spent at Masonic Village. Her family thanks the many devoted employees who assisted with Susan's well-being during her long tenure. Susan is survived by her daughter, Claudia (Allen); her son, Greg (Judy); and her two grandchildren, Eric (Kori) and Christina. She will be missed by all those who benefited from her insight and kindness. Memorial and interment were private. Contributions may be made in Susan's name to the Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon, 7501 Church Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com



Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Classified Obituaries for Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close