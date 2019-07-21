HELM SUSAN ELIZABETH

Age 70, passed away on May 11, 2019 in Richmond, VA. She was born to her late parents Roy W. Helm, Jr. and Martha Jane Engelhardt Helm on March 9, 1949 in Pittsburgh, PA. Susan was a graduate of Edinboro University earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education. She continued her education there and attained two advanced degrees (Master of Education - Painting and Master of Arts - Art). Her Delta Zeta sorority sisters became lifelong friends with many memorable reunions. She had a passion for teaching and was a Pennsylvania public school art teacher for over 30 years (most recently at the Corry Area School District), enduring early mornings and snowy drives from her lake cottage in Edinboro, PA. She also taught several classes at the university level. She was liked and well respected by her many students and colleagues. Susan will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful and kind sister, talented multi-media artist, gardener, traveler, and avid antique collector. Attending auctions and finding hidden treasures were great joys for her. Susan's cats also meant a great deal to her and they were showered with love and attention. Susan is survived by her loving brothers: Roy W. Helm, III (Rhonda) of Rustburg, VA; John E. Helm (Shirley) of Richmond, VA, and Peter A. Helm of Plymouth, MN. Susan dearly loved her nieces and nephews: Ryan Helm, Adriane Burton, Adda Helm, Adina Helm, Alexander Helm, Ben Helm, and Nick Helm. Thank you to all who kept in contact with, and provided love and care for Susan during her last few years. Her friends meant so much to her and she made new ones everywhere she went. Please join the family in a Celebration of Sue's Life/Gathering of Friends and Memories on Sunday, August 18th (1-3pm) at the Whispering Trees Manor (11851 Eureka Road, Edinboro, PA 16412). Private family burial service to follow. Susan bravely faced the ravages of Parkinson's disease which took her from us all too soon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: for Parkinson's Research ( ) or the MCV Parent Group at Virginia Commonwealth University Health, Adult Day Services, PO Box 98013, Richmond, VA 23298.