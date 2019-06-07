Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Age 64, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her home, following a brief, but courageous battle. Born December 17, 1954, daughter of John Louzil and the late Catherine Sullivan. Beloved wife of John H. Hirth, III, whom she married on May 22, 1976; loving mother of Brian (Laura), Mike (Breanne), Stacey, Rebekah (Tim) and Emily (Brian); dear grandma of John, Mary, Sara, Anna, Lucy and Abby; sister of Sandy (Chris) Fletcher, and the late John E Louzil. Family and friends are welcome Sunday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. Funeral Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Allegheny County Memorial Park Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue's name to the Vicary House, 1235 3rd Ave., Freedom, PA 15042. Condolences may be offered at:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 7, 2019
