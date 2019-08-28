Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
SUSAN (SHIPE) FLACK

SUSAN (SHIPE) FLACK Obituary
FLACK SUSAN (SHIPE)

On August 27, 2019 age 60 of Plum formerly of West Mifflin; Susan was born in Pittsburgh the daughter of the late Albert and Eleanor (Kostelnik) Shipe; beloved wife of the late Charles E. Flack and Daniel Fawcett; loving mother of Jessica Kabo and Sara (Tim) Godak; cherished grandmother of Camille, Gabrielle, Adriana, Ella and Caden; special sister of Janet (Robert) Williams and Keith Shipe; aunt of Nicole Williams and Braden Shipe. Susan was an avid reader and gardener but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Family and friends received on Thursday from 1 – 9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394).  A Committal Service will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on a later date.  Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
