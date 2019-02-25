MANNING SUSAN GRACE (GRAY)

In loving memory of Susan Grace Manning (Gray), 71, born July 13, 1947. After a courageous battle with autoimmune and respiratory diseases, she went to be with her Lord and Savior in her heavenly home on February 18, 2019. Susan's relationship with Christ was a testimony to all who knew her. She participated in and facilitated many bible studies and retreats and knew she would be spending eternity in heaven. She was a registered nurse graduate from McKeesport School of Nursing in 1968. Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Doris C. Pomilio Gray; father, Roy Sheridan Gray; sister, Rozanne E. Gray Fowler and other family members. Susan is survived by sons, James W. Manning, Jr. (Katie), Paul S. Manning (Kathy); and daughter, Kimberly S. Logan (Joel); and former spouse, James W. Manning, Sr. Susan's grandchildren brought her tremendous joy and love; Jacob, Gabrielle, Patrick, Sarah, Claire, Abigail, Daniel and Alaina. Survived by siblings, Roy Gray (Frankie), Dean Gray (Lillie), Marvin Gray (Cathy), Betsy Gray Sporio and Scott Gray (Margie). Susan is also survived by uncle Fran Pomilio (Helen), uncle Spencer Danks, many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of longtime friends. A celebration of Susan's life including food and refreshments will be held 12:00 Noon - 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at: 1939 Mallow Ln., Grove City, OH 43123. An additional celebration of her life will be held 12:00 Noon - 5:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 including food and refreshments with memories, stories, and prayer to be shared at 3:00 p.m., at Alpenhof Lodge, 2113 County Line Rd., Champion, PA 15622. Flowers can be sent to 1939 Mallow Ln., Grove City, OH 43123. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Susan's name to the Scleroderma Foundation: http://www.scleroderma.org.