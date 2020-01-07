|
HARTFORD SUSAN (HARGER)
Age 65, of Allegheny Twp., died Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born October 19, 1954 to the late Carl and Rebecca Smith Hartford. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Kevin Hartford; sons, Matt (fiancé Chelsea) Hartford, Pittsburgh, PA and Christian (Laura) Hartford, Torrance, CA; three brothers, George, Greensboro, NC, Jim, New Kensington, David (Kathy) Monongahela; sister, Pat (Rick). Sue graduated Magna Cum Laude from The University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She worked in the music writing and producing industry and eventually started Sue Hartford Sound in 2012. Friends will be received Thursday from 2 p.m. until time of memorial Mass at 3 p.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Rd., Lower Burrell. Arrangements by RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020