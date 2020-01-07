Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary Church
3055 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell., PA
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary Church
SUSAN (HARGER) HARTFORD


1954 - 2020
SUSAN (HARGER) HARTFORD Obituary
HARTFORD SUSAN (HARGER)

Age 65, of Allegheny Twp., died Sunday, January 5, 2020.  Born October 19, 1954 to the late Carl and Rebecca Smith Hartford.  She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Kevin Hartford; sons, Matt (fiancé Chelsea) Hartford, Pittsburgh, PA and Christian (Laura) Hartford, Torrance, CA; three brothers, George, Greensboro, NC, Jim, New Kensington, David (Kathy) Monongahela; sister, Pat (Rick).  Sue graduated Magna Cum Laude from The University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She worked in the music writing and producing industry and eventually started Sue Hartford Sound in 2012. Friends will be received Thursday from 2 p.m. until time of memorial Mass at 3 p.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Rd., Lower Burrell. Arrangements by RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOMES, INC


www.RusiewiczFH.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
