Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN BEATTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN J. BEATTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN J. BEATTY Obituary
BEATTY SUSAN J.

Peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, January 5, 2020, Susan J. Beatty, age 59, of McCandless. Beloved wife for 34 years of Mark F. Beatty; mother of Dawn Beatty of McCandless and Melissa (Michael) Boris of Franklin Park; sister of Michael (Mickey) Sattler of McCandless and the late Debbie (Dale) Tschannen; also survived by nieces and nephews.  Friends received on Thursday from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237 where the funeral service will be held at on Friday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now