BEATTY SUSAN J.
Peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, January 5, 2020, Susan J. Beatty, age 59, of McCandless. Beloved wife for 34 years of Mark F. Beatty; mother of Dawn Beatty of McCandless and Melissa (Michael) Boris of Franklin Park; sister of Michael (Mickey) Sattler of McCandless and the late Debbie (Dale) Tschannen; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Thursday from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237 where the funeral service will be held at on Friday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020