WELLS SUSAN J. (WINTERS)

Age 60, of Butler, formerly of North Side, suddenly on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Beloved daughter of Shirley and the late Raymond Winters; loving mother of Shirley (Kennedy) (Shawn) Spinnenweber; loving grandmother of Xavier; dear sister of Sharon (Andrew), Raymond, Jr., and Patricia Winters. There will be no visitation. Family will receive friends from 10-10:30 a.m on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Arrangements entrusted to the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Lighthouse Foundation of Butler, 116 Browns Hill Rd., Ste. 400, Valencia, PA 16059. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.