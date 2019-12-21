Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN MELDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN JANE MELDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN JANE MELDER Obituary
MELDER SUSAN JANE

Age 64, of Ross Twp., formerly of Zelienople, passed peacefully with family by her side on December 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Charles "Mac" and Mary (Hildbold) Melder; cherished sister of Constance and Chuck (Celeste) Melder; treasured aunt, niece, cousin and friend of many. Sue was a dedicated employee of Omnicell in Cranberry Twp. She was loved by all who knew her and will be truly missed. Per her request services are private and in lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pttsburgh Zoo or National Aviary are suggested. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.,

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -