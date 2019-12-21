|
MELDER SUSAN JANE
Age 64, of Ross Twp., formerly of Zelienople, passed peacefully with family by her side on December 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Charles "Mac" and Mary (Hildbold) Melder; cherished sister of Constance and Chuck (Celeste) Melder; treasured aunt, niece, cousin and friend of many. Sue was a dedicated employee of Omnicell in Cranberry Twp. She was loved by all who knew her and will be truly missed. Per her request services are private and in lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pttsburgh Zoo or National Aviary are suggested. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.,
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019