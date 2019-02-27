GEORGE SUSAN JEAN (DOMANSKI)

Age 67, after a courageous battle with lymphoma, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by family at her home. Truly beloved wife of Vincent George and incredible mother of Chris George (Tara Covelens), Kelly George (Elliott Sussman), and stepmother of Kim George (Trish Oleska-George); and amazingly loving grandmother to Lilah and Ian George. Daughter of the late Eugene and Albina Domanski (Cacciarelli). She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Taylor. Originally of Belleville, New Jersey, Susan was educated by the Sisters of St. Dominic and raised by an Italian American mother and Polish American father who shared their family stories and recipes with her. She also graduated from Montclair State College in New Jersey before moving to Pittsburgh. Susan held various occupations including purchasing agent, computer operator, restaurant and travel guide writer, preschool teacher aide, and a highly respected kitchen and bath designer for the past 20 years at Showcase Kitchen and Baths. Susan had a passion and talent for design, fashion, and the arts generally. She also shared with her family a love and her incredible knowledge of film, food, news, and culture. Please join us in celebrating her wonderful life Thursday, February 28th from 4 - 8 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m., service at the WEDDELL - AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests a donation to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Hillman Cancer Center.