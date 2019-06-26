MARTIN SUSAN JEN

Age 68, of Fredericktown, PA, formerly of Scott Township, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 9, 1951 in Pittsburgh, PA; a daughter of the late Robert and Jean Harrer Scott. Mrs. Martin was a 1969 graduate of Keystone Oaks High School. On December 26, 1969 she married Dennis Martin who survives. They celebrated 49 years of marriage. Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Kelly Thomson (Dale) and Dean E. Martin; four grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Scott (Sandi) of NC and William Scott of Bethel Park, PA. Funeral Services will be private and under the direction of the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, 2830 Main St., Beallsville, PA. The family suggests Memorial Contributions be made to the Fredericktown Public Library, PO Box 625, Fredericktown, PA 15333. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.