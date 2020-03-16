HARDAWAY SUSAN JOYCE (ENGEL)
Age 66, formerly of Tarentum, PA, and Scott Twp., PA, following a lengthy, debilitating battle with Huntington's Disease, on March 5, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Engel; daughters Emily and husband Liam Begley, Kelsey and Anthony Mandak, Brittany and Katie Hardaway; dear sister of Denis and Janice Engel, and the late Tom and Beverly Engel; grandmother of Ellie and Mollie Begley, and Penelope Mandak. Susan was a 1972 graduate of Chartiers Valley High School, and St. Margaret's School of Nursing. Her family would like to thank the staff of Kane Glen Hazel and Heritage Hospice for their many years of care. Susan's service will be held privately with family members. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.