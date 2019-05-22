|
ZECKOWSKI SUSAN K. (KAMINSKI)
Age 50, of Lawrenceville, on Monday, May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard K. Zeckowski, Sr.; loving mother of Ashley Kaminski and Kayla Kaminski; stepmother of Amber Zeckowski and Richard K. Zeckowski, Jr.; devoted mam-maw of Layla, D'Andre, Lavanna, Corrina, Cameron, Emma, Evie and Skylar; daughter of the late Stanley S. and Catherine M. (Zimmer) Kaminski; sister of Linda (the late Robert) Kemmerling, Carol (Tom) Defonso, Stephen (Glenda) Kaminski and Robert (Elizabeth) Kaminski; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends received at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019