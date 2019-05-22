Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SUSAN ZECKOWSKI
SUSAN K. (KAMINSKI) ZECKOWSKI

SUSAN K. (KAMINSKI) ZECKOWSKI Obituary
ZECKOWSKI SUSAN K. (KAMINSKI)

Age 50, of Lawrenceville, on Monday, May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard K. Zeckowski, Sr.; loving mother of Ashley Kaminski and Kayla Kaminski; stepmother of Amber Zeckowski and Richard K. Zeckowski, Jr.; devoted mam-maw of Layla, D'Andre, Lavanna, Corrina, Cameron, Emma, Evie and Skylar; daughter of the late Stanley S. and Catherine M. (Zimmer) Kaminski; sister of Linda (the late Robert) Kemmerling, Carol (Tom) Defonso, Stephen (Glenda) Kaminski and Robert (Elizabeth) Kaminski; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends received at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
