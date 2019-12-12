Home

SUSAN L. (BUTLER) EPERTHENER

SUSAN L. (BUTLER) EPERTHENER Obituary
Age 64, of Baldwin, formerly of Allentown, Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife of 41 years to Anthony Eperthener; loving and adoring mother to her three sons, Jason (Audra) Butler, Brian (Dina) Eperthener and Mark (Melissa) Eperthener; devoted and loving grandmother to Noah, Allison, Joshua, and Gionni; daughter of the late James R. and Helen (Militzer) Butler; sister of Kathleen (the late James) Schmaderer, David (Debra), Gerald (Colleen), Barbara, Robert, Daniel (Michelle) and the late James (survived by Toni) Butler; sister-in-law of Dennis Eperthener, Raymond (Maryann) Eperthener and the late Denise Taylor and Matthew Eperthener. Sue is also survived by the family of Mary (Schroettinger) Butler, as well as her cherished 22 nieces and nephews and 29 great-nieces and nephews who knew her as "Suey". Sue was adored by many. She was a pillar of her family, touching the lives of so many nieces, nephews, greats and friends that she lovingly cared for, for over 40 years. She will be deeply missed. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held Saturday morning at 10:00 in the funeral home chapel. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
