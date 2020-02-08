Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
SUSAN L. (NORRIS) FILER

SUSAN L. (NORRIS) FILER Obituary
FILER SUSAN L. (NORRIS)

Age 68, of Pittsburgh, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020.  She was born May 15, 1951 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Lee and Jean (Calmus) Norris and was also preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Mitall.  Susan was a caregiver in the healthcare field, but she devoted her life to raising her three children and, in recent years, "Grammy" delighted in helping to lovingly care for her five beautiful grandchildren. When not spending time with her family, she treasured time with numerous close friends, including card club, shared meals, and fun travels.  Whether family, friend, or stranger, Susan had a smile, warm hug, and kind word for every person who crossed her path.  She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Irwin.  She is survived by her children Jason (Tara) Filer of Franklin Park, Brian (Erin) Filer of Ross Township, and Laura Filer of Mt. Lebanon; her 5 grandchildren Hazel, Elsie, Simon, Jude, and Dylan Filer; siblings Michelle Norris of Pittsburgh, Sharon Clauson of MN, and Dennis Kennedy of TX; also nieces and nephews as well as countless friends.  Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main Street, Irwin.  A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Ronald H. Wakeman, officiating.  In lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA  15084.  For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020
