STEIDER SUSAN L. (NOBLE)

Age 70, of Upper St. Clair, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St. Clair Hospital. Beloved Mother of Robert (Heather) Dublin, Michael (Heather) Dublin, Shannon (Michael) McAndrew, Shawn Steider, Jeremy (Tara) Dublin, Shari Dublin, Johnna, as well as many adopted friends of her children; proud Grandmother of 16; treasured daughter of the late Howard and Alma Noble; caring little Sister of the late H. Lee Noble. Susan was a graduate of Point Park College. She worked many years as an administrative assistant for the development division of Oxford Development in support of many engineers. Susan was a passionate supporter of her church, The First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh. To use words like loving, supportive, and charitable to describe Susan fall short but the way she lived her life. Funeral Arrangements by BEINHAUER- FRYER. Friends and Family are welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Monday 5-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday 11 a.m. Interment private. Please add or view tributes at:

