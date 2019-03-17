Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
SUSAN L. (NOBLE) STEIDER


1948 - 2019
SUSAN L. (NOBLE) STEIDER Obituary
STEIDER SUSAN L. (NOBLE)

Age 70, of Upper St. Clair, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St. Clair Hospital. Beloved Mother of Robert (Heather) Dublin, Michael (Heather) Dublin, Shannon (Michael) McAndrew, Shawn Steider, Jeremy (Tara) Dublin, Shari Dublin, Johnna, as well as many adopted friends of her children; proud Grandmother of 16; treasured daughter of the late Howard and Alma Noble; caring little Sister of the late H. Lee Noble. Susan was a graduate of Point Park College. She worked many years as an administrative assistant for the development division of Oxford Development in support of many engineers. Susan was a passionate supporter of her church, The First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh. To use words like loving, supportive, and charitable to describe Susan fall short but the way she lived her life. Funeral Arrangements by BEINHAUER- FRYER. Friends and Family are welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Monday 5-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday 11 a.m. Interment private. Please add or view tributes at:


www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
