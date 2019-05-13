|
|
TAPOLOW SUSAN L.
On Friday May 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Harvey P. Tapolow; beloved mother of Diane Robertson and Andrei Freeman, both of Pittsburgh; sister of the late Michael Hecht; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Services and Interment Private. Contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 451 44th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 or , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019