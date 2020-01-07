Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Resources
SUSAN M. (McCARTNEY) KLEIN

SUSAN M. (McCARTNEY) KLEIN Obituary
KLEIN SUSAN M. (McCARTNEY)

Age 70, of Carnegie, on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Wife of Peter Klein. Mother of Daniel (Brenda) Klein and Sean (Bobbi) Klein. Five grandchildren. Daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy McCartney. Sister of Dennis (Judy) McCartney and Ronald (Kathy) McCartney. Friends are invited to call Thursday, January 9th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 8 p.m. 


www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
