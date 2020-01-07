|
|
KLEIN SUSAN M. (McCARTNEY)
Age 70, of Carnegie, on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Wife of Peter Klein. Mother of Daniel (Brenda) Klein and Sean (Bobbi) Klein. Five grandchildren. Daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy McCartney. Sister of Dennis (Judy) McCartney and Ronald (Kathy) McCartney. Friends are invited to call Thursday, January 9th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 8 p.m.
www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020