MENZL SUSAN M.
Age 59, of Brentwood, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019; beloved daughter of the late Fred and Mary Ann Menzl; dear sister of Fred J. (Alice), Walt, William (Barbara) Menzl, and the late Gloria Smith; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral prayer Monday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rolling Thunder, 3332 Lincoln Avenue, West Mifflin, PA 15122 or The , 1133 South Braddock Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15218 www.thomasjgmiterfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019