SUSAN M. (LAMANNA) MURPHY

SUSAN M. (LAMANNA) MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY SUSAN M. (LAMANNA)

On Friday, January 10, 2020, Susan M. (LaManna) Murphy, age 56, of Bethel Park. Beloved fiance of Mark E. Harbour; daughter of Beverly M. (Dalton) and the late Louis J. LaManna; mother of Jacob Murphy and Marley Murphy; sister of Jim (Ingrid) LaManna, Louis (Debra) LaManna and the late John LaManna; sister-in-law of Sandi LaManna; also survived by nieces, nephews, and three grandchildren. Susan managed LaMannas's Bakery with her family and owned Doughboy's Pizza in Monongahela, was President of the local RMBA chapter, and was a District Manager for Avon. Friends received Monday 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. Funeral prayer Wednesday 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial in Nativity Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
