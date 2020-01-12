|
MURPHY SUSAN M. (LAMANNA)
On Friday, January 10, 2020, Susan M. (LaManna) Murphy, age 56, of Bethel Park. Beloved fiance of Mark E. Harbour; daughter of Beverly M. (Dalton) and the late Louis J. LaManna; mother of Jacob Murphy and Marley Murphy; sister of Jim (Ingrid) LaManna, Louis (Debra) LaManna and the late John LaManna; sister-in-law of Sandi LaManna; also survived by nieces, nephews, and three grandchildren. Susan managed LaMannas's Bakery with her family and owned Doughboy's Pizza in Monongahela, was President of the local RMBA chapter, and was a District Manager for Avon. Friends received Monday 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. Funeral prayer Wednesday 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial in Nativity Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020