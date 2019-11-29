Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Age 65, of Robinson Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved wife of 41 years to Thomas North; proud and loving mother of Jason T. North; cherished sister of Bill (Donna) Pencosky, Barbara Pencosky, Gregory Pencosky, and the late Carol Roell; devoted sister-in-law of Patty and Dave Frost and Sue Cuffin (Frank); aunt of Ryan, Gregory, Christine, Melissa and April; and a special friend of MaryAnne Gombkoto. Sue was a dedicated Registered Nurse for 40 years. Visitation Sunday, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10a.m. Monday in St Malachy Catholic Church. www.schepnermcdermott.com  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
