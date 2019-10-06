|
PATRICK SUSAN M. (CARMAN)
Loving, giving, humanitarian Sue Patrick, who was a lifelong resident of Mount Lebanon, passed away on October 3rd, 2019 at age 76. Beloved wife for 47 years of James G. Patrick; devoted mother of Erin Patrick, Becca Patrick (Jeff Fritz) and Brian Patrick; cherished sister of Bill Carman. Sue was a graduate of Seton Hill College and was formerly a research assistant, studying the aging process at the University of Pittsburgh Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic. While living overseas, Sue worked at the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Sue was an independent free spirit who loved traveling internationally with her family. Upon retiring, Sue volunteered at Catholic Charities Free Health Care Center providing care and compassion to those in need. Sue Patrick was eternally kind and compassionate, and she always gave of herself to others, and shared her beautiful heart with everyone she met. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Monday 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Thomas More Church, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment is then at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad Street, Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620. https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate ; www.laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019