Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN PATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN M. (CARMAN) PATRICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN M. (CARMAN) PATRICK Obituary
PATRICK SUSAN M. (CARMAN)

Loving, giving, humanitarian Sue Patrick, who was a lifelong resident of Mount Lebanon, passed away on October 3rd, 2019 at age 76. Beloved wife for 47 years of James G. Patrick; devoted mother of Erin Patrick, Becca Patrick (Jeff Fritz) and Brian Patrick; cherished sister of Bill Carman. Sue was a graduate of Seton Hill College and was formerly a research assistant, studying the aging process at the University of Pittsburgh Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic. While living overseas, Sue worked at the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Sue was an independent free spirit who loved traveling internationally with her family. Upon retiring, Sue volunteered at Catholic Charities Free Health Care Center providing care and compassion to those in need. Sue Patrick was eternally kind and compassionate, and she always gave of herself to others, and shared her beautiful heart with everyone she met. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Monday 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Thomas More Church, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment is then at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad Street, Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620. https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate ;          www.laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now