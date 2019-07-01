RUDEK SUSAN M. (FARKAS)

Susan passed away peacefully at Baptist Homes on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at age 97. Beloved wife of Stanley for 65 years who predeceased her in 2007. Daughter of the late Benjamin and Elizabeth Farkas and five siblings who predeceased her. Born August 12, 1921 in Perryopolis and formerly of Oakland and West Mifflin. Cherished mother of Raymond (Louise); Richard (the late Mary); Christine Silvestri (Alvin) and Marion; loving grandmother of Richard, Raymond, and Michelle Renaut; Michael and David Silvestri; Lauren Takacs; great-grandmother to Carter, Lindsey, Lauren, Remi, and Ryan Rudek; Kiran Renaut; Zachary and Elise Silvestri; Hailey and Bryce Takacs; and Samuel Campman. She also enjoyed many visits from her "four legged" granddog, Rascal. The family expresses our deep appreciation to the Baptist Homes where Susan was a resident for over six years. We are truly grateful for the care and compassion provided by the first floor staff. Everyone there has at least one "Susan" story to tell. As our mother's memories faded we treasured ours all the more. Please take a moment to call or visit someone you love or care about; memories last forever and two hearts will soar. Friends will be received on Tuesday, July 2 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, July 3, 10 a.m., at St. Valentine Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you "pay it forward" to a veteran in need or veteran organization in memory of Stanley Rudek's service in WWII.