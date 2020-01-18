Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel's of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN DONGILLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN MARIE (MINSTERMAN) DONGILLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN MARIE (MINSTERMAN) DONGILLI Obituary
DONGILLI SUSAN MARIE (MINSTERMAN)

Age 49, of Whitehall, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Loving wife of 29 years to Thomas A. Dongilli; proud mother of Nicholas, Emma and Nina Dongilli; devoted daughter of Robert and Janet Minsterman and daughter-in-law of Mary and the late Sylvan Dongilli; sister of Robert, Jr. , Richard (Norma) and David Minsterman; sister-in-law of Mary (Ken) Kennedy, Loretta Dongilli, Christine (Don) Troup and Anthony (Lisa) Dongilli. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews. Susan was extremely dedicated to her children, husband and extended family, especially loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She loved the ocean, palm trees and her annual family trips to Cocoa Beach at Easter and weekends at the Pymatuning Lake camp. Susan has worked in the Medical Administration field for many years and was loved by her co-workers. She had a soft spot for animals... fostering or rescuing and was active in local pet shelters. Family will be receiving friends on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Gabriel's of the Sorrowful Virgin Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to South Hills Pet Rescue (southhillspetrescue.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now