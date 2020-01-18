|
DONGILLI SUSAN MARIE (MINSTERMAN)
Age 49, of Whitehall, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Loving wife of 29 years to Thomas A. Dongilli; proud mother of Nicholas, Emma and Nina Dongilli; devoted daughter of Robert and Janet Minsterman and daughter-in-law of Mary and the late Sylvan Dongilli; sister of Robert, Jr. , Richard (Norma) and David Minsterman; sister-in-law of Mary (Ken) Kennedy, Loretta Dongilli, Christine (Don) Troup and Anthony (Lisa) Dongilli. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews. Susan was extremely dedicated to her children, husband and extended family, especially loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She loved the ocean, palm trees and her annual family trips to Cocoa Beach at Easter and weekends at the Pymatuning Lake camp. Susan has worked in the Medical Administration field for many years and was loved by her co-workers. She had a soft spot for animals... fostering or rescuing and was active in local pet shelters. Family will be receiving friends on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Gabriel's of the Sorrowful Virgin Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to South Hills Pet Rescue (southhillspetrescue.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020