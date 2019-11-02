Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
SUSAN MARIE (SAMATOVICH) LOGUE

SUSAN MARIE (SAMATOVICH) LOGUE Obituary
LOGUE SUSAN MARIE (SAMATOVICH)

Of Lincoln Place on October 31, 2019.  Beloved wife of Roy "Mike" Logue; mother of Michael (Casey) Logue and Lucas Logue; sister of Marlene (George) Butko and the late Edward Samatovich.  Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Sunday, Nov. 3 from 2-4 and  6-8 p.m.  A Blessing service will be held Monday, Nov. 4 in the Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Nick Mastrangelo officiating. www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019
