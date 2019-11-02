|
|
LOGUE SUSAN MARIE (SAMATOVICH)
Of Lincoln Place on October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Roy "Mike" Logue; mother of Michael (Casey) Logue and Lucas Logue; sister of Marlene (George) Butko and the late Edward Samatovich. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Sunday, Nov. 3 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Blessing service will be held Monday, Nov. 4 in the Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Nick Mastrangelo officiating. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019