Age 65, of Carnegie, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Christine Piergrossi; daughter of the late William Bernard and Jacqueline "Jackie" (Clarke) McGinley; sister of William J. (Deborah) McGinley, Linda McGinley and Brian C. (Mary) McGinley; fur Mom to her "boys," Buster and Leo; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will mourn her passing. In 1988, Sue graduated summa cum laude from Carlow University with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. During her final years at Forbes, Sue did home care at night. From 1988-1993 she worked for Advanced Home Care working exclusively with AIDS patients. She went to work for Fatigati-Nalin & Associates, an internal medicine practice in the South Hills for 17 years, and retired in 2010 as their practice manager. Friends welcome Thursday 1-4, 6-9 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service Friday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Animal Friends, 526 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237 and to the of America, 112 Washington Pl., Pgh., PA 15219.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
