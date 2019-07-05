|
MEDWID SUSAN
Age 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Wife of the late Eugene Medwid; beloved mother of Rudy (Jennifer) Musulin III; grandmother of Alexa and Ryan Musulin; sister of Kristine (David) Dzurek, Bob (Donna) Szablewski, Janice (Sean) McCartan, Barbara (Tom) Godesky, and the late Linda Koerbel; predeceased by parents, Theodore and LaVerne Szablewski. Friends received on Sunday, from 2-8 p.m., THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St., where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 12 noon. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019