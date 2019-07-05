Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN MEDWID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN MEDWID

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN MEDWID Obituary
MEDWID SUSAN

Age 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Wife of the late Eugene Medwid; beloved mother of Rudy (Jennifer) Musulin III; grandmother of Alexa and Ryan Musulin; sister of Kristine (David) Dzurek, Bob (Donna) Szablewski, Janice (Sean) McCartan, Barbara (Tom) Godesky, and the late Linda Koerbel; predeceased by parents, Theodore and LaVerne Szablewski. Friends received on Sunday, from 2-8 p.m., THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC.,  2323 E. Carson St., where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 12 noon. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now