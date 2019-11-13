Home

POWERED BY

Services
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
724-947-9518
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN MCFARLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN PATRICIA MCFARLAND


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN PATRICIA MCFARLAND Obituary
MCFARLAND SUSAN PATRICIA

Susan Patricia "Patti" McFarland, 80, of Burgettstown, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, November 11, 2019. She was born on November 1st, 1939, a daughter of the late Archie and Sophie (Krocsko) McFarland. A 1957 graduate of the Union High School in Burgettstown, she retired from US Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh as a Benefits Specialist and served as president of their women's organization, the Ciloet's. She was a member of the former Hillcrest Presbyterian Church in Burgettstown and enjoyed time with family and friends, reading, bowling, playing cards, and an occasional trip to the Meadows with her beloved Sister, Carole. Surviving are her son, Ronald S. Bondo and wife, Saundra of Cranberry Twp.; her three grandsons, Carter, Cole, and Ross Bondo; a brother, James McFarland and wife, Judy of Cherry Valley; and her sister, Carole Scruppi and husband, David, also of Cherry Valley. Friends will be received from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 in the LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021 where services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 with the Rev. Cinda Isler  officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens Cemetery, McMurray. Those wishing to remember Patti in a special way can make a memorial donation in her memory to The Burgettstown Library, 2 Kerr Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -