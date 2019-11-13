|
|
MCFARLAND SUSAN PATRICIA
Susan Patricia "Patti" McFarland, 80, of Burgettstown, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, November 11, 2019. She was born on November 1st, 1939, a daughter of the late Archie and Sophie (Krocsko) McFarland. A 1957 graduate of the Union High School in Burgettstown, she retired from US Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh as a Benefits Specialist and served as president of their women's organization, the Ciloet's. She was a member of the former Hillcrest Presbyterian Church in Burgettstown and enjoyed time with family and friends, reading, bowling, playing cards, and an occasional trip to the Meadows with her beloved Sister, Carole. Surviving are her son, Ronald S. Bondo and wife, Saundra of Cranberry Twp.; her three grandsons, Carter, Cole, and Ross Bondo; a brother, James McFarland and wife, Judy of Cherry Valley; and her sister, Carole Scruppi and husband, David, also of Cherry Valley. Friends will be received from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 in the LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021 where services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 with the Rev. Cinda Isler officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens Cemetery, McMurray. Those wishing to remember Patti in a special way can make a memorial donation in her memory to The Burgettstown Library, 2 Kerr Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019