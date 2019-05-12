Home

English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Age 71, of Oakmont, on Wednesday May 8, 2019. Susan was the beloved wife of the late Eugene T. Farrell; loving mother of Mary Katherine (Marty) Pronio, Megan Farrell, and Christopher (Dr. Kate) Farrell; dear "Mama" to grandchildren Joseph, Eugene, and Susan Pronio, and Conor and Cameron Farrell; cherished sister of Connie (Dennis) Mauro; and "Pretty Aunt Susy" to niece Dana, nephew Dr. Dennis (Erin) Mauro; and great-nieces Ava, Lily and Clare. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Angelina (Matassa) and James Pernice, and her brother Frank Pernice. Susan was proud to have lived her entire life in her hometown, Oakmont. Her greatest joys were her family, Roman Catholic faith, and Italian heritage. Her laugh, smile, and generous heart touched everyone she met and will never be forgotten. A Memorial Mass will be held for Susan at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. Everyone please meet at church. She will be interred in Verona Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's name to the . Susan's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Online condolences may be made to www.englishfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
