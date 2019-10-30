Home

SUSAN R. BEITEL

SUSAN R. BEITEL Obituary
BEITEL SUSAN R.

Age 62, formerly of Sewickley, PA passed away on October 28, 2019. Daughter of the late Gordon Kent and Ruth Walker Beitel; sister of Amy Beitel. Also survived by her aunt, Emily Bortle of California. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. until Funeral Services at 1 p.m. in the RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 328 Beaver Street, Sewickley, PA 15143. Interment to follow in Sewickley Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
