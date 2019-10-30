|
BEITEL SUSAN R.
Age 62, formerly of Sewickley, PA passed away on October 28, 2019. Daughter of the late Gordon Kent and Ruth Walker Beitel; sister of Amy Beitel. Also survived by her aunt, Emily Bortle of California. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. until Funeral Services at 1 p.m. in the RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 328 Beaver Street, Sewickley, PA 15143. Interment to follow in Sewickley Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019