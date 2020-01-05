Home

Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 921-1705
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SUSAN (LANE) ROSSELL

SUSAN (LANE) ROSSELL Obituary
ROSSELL SUSAN (LANE)

Age 49, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. After a long battle with addiction and mental health, Susan is finally able to run wild and free with the horses. Beloved wife of James Rossell, Sr.; loving mother of Krista Lane; big sister of Stacy (Kevin Luffy), Regis (Melody), Benjamin, Kala, Vincent (Mike Degori) and Andrew (Ashley); daughter of Marlene and Regis Lane, Sr; aunt to Maxwell and Drake, Brody, Baby Benjamin and Lincoln, and Baby Andrew. Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave, Pgh, PA 15220. Services and interment for Susan will be private. For flowers and memorials, please visit us at: www.staabfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
