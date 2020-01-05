|
ROSSELL SUSAN (LANE)
Age 49, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. After a long battle with addiction and mental health, Susan is finally able to run wild and free with the horses. Beloved wife of James Rossell, Sr.; loving mother of Krista Lane; big sister of Stacy (Kevin Luffy), Regis (Melody), Benjamin, Kala, Vincent (Mike Degori) and Andrew (Ashley); daughter of Marlene and Regis Lane, Sr; aunt to Maxwell and Drake, Brody, Baby Benjamin and Lincoln, and Baby Andrew. Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave, Pgh, PA 15220. Services and interment for Susan will be private. For flowers and memorials, please visit us at: www.staabfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020